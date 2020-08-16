COVID-19: Nigeria records 325 new cases, death toll nears 1000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 325 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 48,770.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Saturday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 87 new cases, followed by the FCT with 49.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“325 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-87 FCT-49 Gombe-28 Ebonyi-20 Plateau-19 Kwara-18 Enugu-17 Imo-12 Rivers-12 Kaduna-11 Ogun-10 Edo-9 Oyo-9 Ondo-8 Osun-8 Ekiti-4 Borno-1 Kano-1 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1”.

The NCDC added that so far, a total of 36,290 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll has reached 974.

