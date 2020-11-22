COVID-19: Nigeria records 246 new cases

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 246 fresh cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,228.

This was disclosed in a statement on its verified website by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC noted that one patient was confirmed dead, pushing the death toll in the country to 1,166.

The public health agency said that 102 COVID-19 patients were discharged within the period across the country, while a total of 61,884 patients have recovered from the disease.

The health agency stated that the new cases were reported in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Lagos recording 66 new infections which took its total to 22,902.

Other states with a high number of new cases included Plateau, 63, FCT, 48, Kaduna, 21, Bayelsa, 19, and Rivers, 12.

