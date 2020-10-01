COVID-19: Nigeria records 201 new cases

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 201new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 58,848.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, led with 77 new cases, followed by River with 37.

See a breakdown of the frech cases across states below.

“201 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-77 Rivers-37 Plateau-25 FCT-13 Kaduna-12 Ogun-12 Adamawa-8 Taraba-7 Imo-4 Kwara-2 Osun-2 Abia-1 Oyo-1”

The NCDC added that so far, a total of 50,358 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll moved to 1,112.

