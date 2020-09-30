COVID-19: Nigeria records 187 new cases

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 187 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 58,647.

This was disclosed in a tweet Tuesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State – the epicentre of the pandemic – led with 187 new cases followed by Plateau with 25.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“187 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-74 Plateau-25 Rivers-25 Gombe-19 FCT-19 Osun-10 Kaduna-5 Borno-3 Ogun-2 Katsina-2 Nasarawa-1 Bayelsa-1 Edo-1”.

The NCDC added that so far a total of 49,937 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll remains 1,111.

