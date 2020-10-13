COVID-19: Nigeria records 164 new cases

Nigeria on Monday recorded 164 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 60,430.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying there were 15 states that had recorded the infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the health agency, Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 64, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 26, Enugu with 20, and Kaduna and Oyo with 11 each.

Other states included Plateau (8), Ondo (7), Anambra (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1), and Ogun (1).

The public health agency said that the COVID-19 national death toll remains 1,115 as no new fatality had been recorded across the country in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 60,430 cases have been confirmed, 51,943 cases have been discharged and 1,115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

So far, Africa’s COVID-19 cases have hit 1.5 million with more than 1.3 million recoveries and 38,000 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

