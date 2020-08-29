COVID-19: Nigeria records 160 fresh cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded 160 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), as cases continues to drop across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in a tweet late Friday, discloses that the total number of infections in the country now stands at 53,477.

According to the NCDC, Plateau state led yet again with 44 new cases, followed by Lagos with 27 cases.

See a breakdown of the infections across states below.

“160 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-44 Lagos-27 Katsina-18 Edo-15 FCT-14 Ondo-10 Oyo-9 Kwara-6 Abia-4 Nasarawa-4 Kano-3 Ekiti-2 Kaduna-2 Kebbi-1 Ogun-1”.

The health agency added that so far a total of 41,017 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the death toll remains 1,011.

