COVID-19: Nigeria records 16 new cases as toll hits 254

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced sixteen new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 254.

According to the NCDC, 10 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos State, two in Oyo, one in Delta, one in Katsina and two in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Taking to Twitter, the NCDC also said Nigeria recorded one new death – in Katsina – while nine more patients recovered.

It tweeted,

“Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, two in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in Katsina.

“As of 09:30 pm on 7th of April, there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 44 have been discharged with six deaths.

“Currently, Lagos has 130 cases, FCT- 50, Osun- 20, Oyo- 11, Edo- 11, Bauchi- six, Akwa Ibom- five, Kaduna – five, Ogun – four, Enugu – two, Ekiti- two, Rivers- two, Benue – one, Ondo – one, Kwara – two, Delta – one, and Katsina – one.”