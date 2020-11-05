COVID-19: Nigeria records 155 new cases, 4 more deaths

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 155 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), as the total number of confirmed cases soared to 63,328.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying four deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said that Lagos State reported the highest number of infections with 85, while the FCT had 23, Ondo State had 18 and Ogun reported eight.

According to the NCDC boss, Kaduna, Oyo and Taraba recorded five each, Kano State, three; Rivers, two and Bauchi State had one.

“Till date, 63,328 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, 59,675 patients have been discharged and 1,155 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the FCT,” Ihekweazu said.

Meanwhile, Ihekweazu has advised the management of schools to provide adequate COVID-19 protective equipment, train their sickbay staff and also ensure the safe disposal of wastes from sickbay to prevent infection.

