COVID-19: Nigeria records 152 new cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 152 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its website on Tuesday night, saying two additional deaths were recorded as a result of coronavirus complications, raising the death toll in the country to 1,160.

With the latest update, the country’s COVID-19 tally of infected people is 64,336, making it the fifth on the list of African countries worst hit, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

The NCDC confirmed that 264 persons were discharged from isolation centres across the country after being successfully treated and tested negative to the virus.

According to the health agency, the 152 new infections were reported from eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It noted that Lagos further stretched its lead on the number of infections to 22,053, about a third of the country’s total, after the confirmation of 93 new infections.

Other states with new infections included FCT, 21, Oyo, 15, Rivers, 11, Bauchi, 7. Kwara, 2, while Bayelsa, Edo, and Plateau had one case each.

It stated that 64,336 cases had been confirmed, 60,333 cases discharged and 1,160 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the outbreak of the pandemic.

