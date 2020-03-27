COVID-19: Nigeria records 14 new cases as toll hits 65

The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Nigeria after the country recorded 14 new cases bringing the total number of infections to 65.

This was disclosed in a tweet Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying two of the 14 new cases are in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and 12 in Lagos State.

The breakdown of the cases showed that Lagos maintained its lead with 44 cases.

The NCDC tweeted,

“14 new cases of #COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria; two in FCT, 12 in Lagos.

“Of the 14, six were detected on a vessel, three are returning travellers into Nigeria and one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

“As of 8:35 pm of March 26, 2020, there are 65 confirmed cases (in Nigeria), three discharged and one dead.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, Lagos now has 44 cases; FCT- 12; Ogun- three; Ekiti- one; Oyo- one; Edo- one; Bauchi- one; Osun- one; Rivers – one.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a shutdown of most parts of Lagos Thursday to curb the spread of the disease.