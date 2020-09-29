COVID-19: Nigeria records 136 new cases; global death toll surpasses 1million

Nigeria on Monday reported 136 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 58,460.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, the new infections were reported in 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the latest update, Lagos topped the list with 71 cases, Rivers with 23 infections and Plateau trailing behind with 12.

Others include Adamawa and Oyo – 6, Kaduna – 5, Abia and FCT – 3, Katsina and Kwara – 2, Bauchi, Borno, and Edo each having one.

The NCDC added that presently, the country has successfully managed 49,895 people who have recovered from the virus, while the number of fatalities has risen to 1,111.

John Hopkins University reports that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected about 33.4 million people globally, killing over one million.

