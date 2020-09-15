COVID-19: Nigeria records 132 new cases

Nigeria on Monday recorded 132 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as the transmission continues to slow across the country.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveals that the country’s toll from the virus has now reached 56,388.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State – the epicentre of the pandemic in the country – led with 52 new cases, followed by Gombe with 27 infected persons.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“132 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-52 Gombe-27 Plateau-17 Kwara-10 Enugu-9 Ogun-9 Katsina-3 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1 Osun-1 Rivers-1”

So far, a total of 44,337 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the death toll now stands at 1,083.

This comes as states across the country continue to reopen after a long period of lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

