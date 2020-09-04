COVID-19: Nigeria records 125 fresh cases

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed 125 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the West African nation to 54,588.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), this is as the number of persons who have recovered from the virus in the country moved up to 42, 627.

According to the NCDC data, the new cases were reported from twelve states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nigeria’s commercial centre and one of the pandemic hotbed, Lagos, had the highest number of infections from the disease – 42 – for the day and is trailed by the FCT – 25, Katsina – 14 and Kaduna – 11.

Eight more persons were infected in Kwara State, Ondo – 7; Delta – 4; Anambra – 3; Oyo – 3; Edo – 2; Ogun – 2; Osun – 2 and Cross River -1.

The specialist health agency noted that the death toll from the pandemic has risen to 1,048.

