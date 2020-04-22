COVID-19: Nigeria records 117 new cases as toll hits 782

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Tuesday that the country recorded 117 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The new stat by the NCDC puts the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country at 782.

Taking to Twitter, the NCDC said:

“117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

59 in Lagos

29 in FCT

14 in Kano

6 in Borno

4 in Katsina

3 in Ogun

1 in Rivers

1 in Bauchi

As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197

Deaths: 25

According to the agency, Lagos has reported 430 confirmed cases while Ogun has reported 20 confirmed cases.

Kano is fast becoming the epicentre of the pandemic in the north with 73 cases now confirmed in the populated north-west state.

See states with confirmed cases below:

Lagos-430

FCT-118

Kano-73

Osun-20

Ogun-20

Oyo-16

Katsina-16

Edo-15

Kwara-9

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Borno-9

Bauchi-8

Gombe-5

Delta-4

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1