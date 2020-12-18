COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,145 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced 1,145 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday, Dec.17, 2020.

It said that as of Dec. 17, 2020, 1,145 new confirmed cases and one death were recorded in the country.

This is the highest ever infection recorded in one day since the first outbreak of the virus in the country back in March.

The NCDC said that the new infections brought the country’s totals to 76, 207.

According to it, the new infections are from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC also disclosed that 335 patients have been discharged after testing negative from the virus.

The public health agency stated that Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in the country, recorded the highest number of infections with 459 cases; FCT, Kaduna, and Plateau confirmed 145, 138 and 80 respectively.

Other states include Katsina-70, Gombe-52, Niger-31, Kano-23, Bayelsa -21, Bauchi-18, Ondo-18, Rivers-17, Ogun-12, Oyo-12, Edo – eight, Nasarawa- eight, Ebonyi- seven, Osun- six, Ekiti- five, Kebbi- five, Borno- four, Jigawa- three, Akwa Ibom- two and Anambra-one.

The agency noted that till date, 76,207 cases have been confirmed, 67,110 cases have been discharged and 1,201 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

