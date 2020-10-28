COVID-19: Nigeria records 113 new infections, 2 more deaths

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 113 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,224.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the specialist health agency, the new cases were recorded across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“Lagos-51 FCT-15 Plateau-11 Kaduna-8 Oyo-8 Rivers-8 Ogun-4 Edo-2 Imo-2 Kwara-2 Delta-1 Kano-1”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 57,916 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll reached 1,135 following two more fatalities.

