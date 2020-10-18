COVID-19: Nigeria records 113 new cases

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 113 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 61,307.

This was disclosed in a tweet Saturday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the new infections were found in 13 states and the FCT.

See a breakdown of the new cases below .

“113 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-37 Kaduna-16 Ogun-11 Plateau-11 Taraba-8 Rivers-7 FCT-6 Enugu-4 Niger-4 Edo-3 Delta-2 Imo-2 Benue-1 Kano-1”.

The NCDC added that so far a total of 56,557 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus, while the death toll now stands at 1,123.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

