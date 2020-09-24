COVID-19: Nigeria records 111 new cases, 2 deaths

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 111 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 57,724.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, the new infections were across 11 states and the FCT, with Lagos – the epicentre of the pandemic – leading with 31 cases.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“111 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-31 Gombe-18 Kaduna-18 FCT-15 Rivers-14 Imo-3 Kwara-3 Oyo-3 Bayelsa-2 Ogun-2 Edo-1 Osun-1”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 48,985 patients have been discharged while the death toll climbed to 1,102.

