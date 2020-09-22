COVID-19: Nigeria reaches 1,100 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 195 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the country as the death toll reached 1,100.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday, saying the new infection takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 57,437.

It said that Enugu State recorded the highest number of new cases with 51, followed by Gombe with 40, Lagos with 39, Plateau with 23, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 15.

Among other states that recorded new cases were Rivers (12), Kaduna (8), Ondo (3), Bauchi (2), Edo (1), and Ogun (1).

According to the agency, till date, 57,437 cases have been confirmed, 48,674 cases have been discharged having recovered from the virus.

