COVID-19: Nigeria deaths surpass 1000

Nigeria on Sunday surpassed the 1000 mark from coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths according to data released by the NCDC.

The NCDC, in its nightly update, stated that the country recorded 322 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of infections to 52,227.

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic here, led with 130 new cases followed by Bauchi with 36.

See a breakdown of the new case across states below.

“322 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-130 Bauchi-36 FCT-25 Edo-17 Bayelsa-14 Ogun-14 Oyo-14 Anambra-13 Kaduna-12 Ondo-11 Abia-10 Osun-6 Plateau-5 Kwara-5 Kano-4 Ebonyi-3 Sokoto-2 Borno-1”

So far, a total of 38,945 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1002.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

