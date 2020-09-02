COVID-19: Nigeria cases spike, 10 more deaths

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 239 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 54,247.

This was confirmed in a tweet late Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Plateau – the new epicentre of the pandemic in the country – led with 116 new cases, followed by the FCT with 33 infections.

See a breakdown of the new case across states below.

“239 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-116 FCT-33 Lagos-19 Ekiti-12 Kaduna-11 Ogun-11 Ebonyi-8 Benue-7 Abia-5 Delta-5 Ondo-4 Edo-3 Imo-2 Osun-2 Bauchi-1”.

The NCDC added that so far a total of 42,010 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the death toll has reached 1,023.

