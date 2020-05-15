COVID-19: NCDC says persons aged 31-40 more vulnerable

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that people in the 31 to 40 age bracket are more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This is as the NCDC recognises that more deaths have been recorded among older people of 60 years and above.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the NCDC said that data also showed that men were two times more likely to get the virus as shown in its latest demographic data on COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths by gender and age in the country.

The data showed more deaths among 61-70 years, though the lowest rate in confirmed cases. “Ages 61-70: Male – 188 infected with three deaths, Female – 52 infected with four deaths,” it said.

“Age 70 plus: Male – 74 infected with 12 deaths, Female -33 infected with five deaths. Highest rate of mortality – comparable to global data.”

The report also showed a very high rate of mortality among ages 41-50 and 51-60. “Ages 41-50: Male – 570 infected with 15 deaths, Female – 206 infected with four deaths. Ages 51-60: Male – 364 infected with 27 deaths, Female – I48 infected with three deaths,” NCDC said.

Meanwhile, persons aged 11-20 years were infected with three deaths and under 10 also were infected at lower rates, with one death which was also a male.

