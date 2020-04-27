COVID-19: NCDC says ‘in desperate need of test kits’

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday said it was “desperately” looking for more Ribonucleic acid (RNA) extraction kits to expand testing for coronavirus (COVID-19).

NCDC Director-General Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu tweeted: “We’re desperately looking for more RNA extraction kits as we expand our COVID-19 testing.

“Product: Total viral RNA extraction kits (preferably spin column and with a lysis buffer). Manufacturers: Qiagen, Thermo Fischer, SeeGene, Inqaba, LifeRiver etc.”

So far, the NCDC has done 10,413 tests as of April 24, with about 600 tested daily – which a far cry from where the country ought to be if it is to curb the spread of the virus.

Commenting on the brewing health crisis, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) President, Dr Francis Faduyile, said if Ghana could test over 50,000 and South Africa has tested over 100,000, Nigeria ought to scale up its testing.

“We have said there is a need for us to have some rapid screening kits. NMA has suggested that our pathologists should validate some of these rapid testing kits.

“Once it is validated, it should be easier for us to do tests in a much more rapid period and we can test a large number of people in a very short period,” he said.

