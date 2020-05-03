COVID-19: Mikel donates food items to Jos residents

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has donated food items to the needy in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Mikel, 33, donated bags of rice, beans and noodles to the less privileged in the north-central state.

The former Chelsea midfielder took to the social media to announce the donation.

“Together we can all help. Today in Jos. Where I grew up,” reads a post on his Instagram page with pictures of the items and a banner of Mikel wearing a Nigerian jersey.

It is the second time Mikel will be donating food items to the needy in Jos, the city of his birth.

Plateau state, like most states in Nigeria, has been on lockdown for the past month as a means of curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This has wrought unprecedented hardship on residents, who are largely without savings and depend on daily earnings to survive.

