COVID-19: Man slammed N40K fine for failing to wear face mask

A man in Ekiti State got more than he bargained for after he was slammed with a N40,000 fine for failing to wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti imposed a fine of forty thousand naira on Vincent Ikechukwu for flouting the state’s directive on wearing of face masks in public.

The court ruled that the offender, who is the first to face such penalty, will also engage in community labour for three days in addition to the fine.

In the judgment, Magistrate B. A. Oluwasanmi pointed out the threat to existence caused by the COVID 19 Pandemic, and why it is a serious crime to flout the law put in place to ensure safety for all.

Below is the charge as read to Okechukwu, as per ChannelsTV.

“That You Vincent Ikechuckwu at about 11am on the 8th day of May, 2020 at Fajuyi, Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District, did without lawful excuse, move without wearing a cloth face mask, thereby violating the provisions of Regulations 4 (2) (a) of Regulation 4 Punishable under Regulation 12 of the Ekiti State Coronavirus (Prevention of infection) Regulations 1-4, 2020 made pursuant to section 8 of the Quarantine act, Cap Q2, LFN, 2004.”

Over a hundred violators including clergymen have been given various punishments in Ekiti State for violation of government orders meant to check the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

