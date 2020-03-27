COVID-19: Man flouts lockdown only to be eaten by crocodile

Tragedy struck a man in Rwanda after he ignored a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic only for him to be killed and eaten by a crocodile.

Since Sunday, Rwanda and its 12 million people have been under direction from the government to remain at home to curb the spread of the dreaded disease.

The east African country presently has 41 known cases of coronavirus spread across the various regions.

And now The BBC reports that on Wednesday the unnamed Rwandan crocodile victim went fishing in the Nyabarongo River when the fatal incident happened.

“He had broken the stay-home rule,” Alice Kayitesi, the mayor of the southern Kamonyi district told the BBC.

There are about 2,446 cases recorded in 43 African countries so far, with South Africa leading with 900.