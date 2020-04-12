COVID-19 Lockdown: Wike backtracks, cancels Easter services

The Rivers State Government on Saturday beat a retreat and called off the concession granted churches to hold Easter church services with their full congregations amid the ravages of coronavirus.

Governor Nyesom Wike had on Thursday urged Muslims in the state to observe Jumaat prayers on Friday and Christians to hold services with their full congregation on Easter Sunday.

But less than 24 hours to Easter Sunday, the state government rescinded its decision.

“This decision was taken after due consultations with eminent clergymen, well-meaning Nigerians and civil society groups,” state commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, said in a statement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, churches should stick to the 50 persons per service to maintain social distancing,” the statement added.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has stressed on the importance of maintaining physical distancing and avoiding large crowds as a means of curbing the spread of the virus.