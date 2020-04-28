COVID-19 Lockdown: PDP slams Buhari for ‘offering no solutions’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has bashed President Muhammadu Buhari over his address to the nation on the Covid-19 lockdown Monday night.

Nigeria’s main opposition party enjoined the citizens to be vigilant as according to it, Buhari, again, failed to offer decisive solutions to protect Nigerians from the pandemic.

In a statement late Monday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, also berated Buhari for not offering any post lockdown stimulus to small and medium enterprises.

He noted that businesses of the private sector had been crippled by the lockdown and are now faced with the burden of workers’ salaries and business refinancing.

He lamented that apart from the elementary lockdown and alleged failed palliative showboating, Buhari did not offer a decisive solution regarding the production of drugs, testing kits and management of equipment to safeguard Nigerians, despite the huge resources at the disposal of his administration.

He further described as saddening that Buhari did not address the demands by Nigerians to end his administration’s political parochialism and engage competent hands, including indigenous researchers, equipment manufacturers, pharmaceutical, medical as well as virology experts to infuse homegrown therapeutic solutions in the overall effort.

He said,

“The party insists that had President Buhari heeded this demand by Nigerians at the onset of the pandemic, the situation would not have escalated to this frightening level with no solutions in sight.

“The PDP also finds it difficult to reconcile President Buhari’s assurances of adequate test kits with the disposition of the National Center for Disease Control which declared that it is desperately in shortage of test kits and other medical equipment to combat the scourge.

“Our party invites Nigerians to observe how countries like Senegal had effectively mobilized their indigenous medical researchers and manufacturers to produce low-cost quick testing kits as well as ventilators while investing massively in the production of drugs for treatment of COVID-19 patients.”

Ologbondiyan alleged that Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is technically bogged down under the coordination of individuals that have allegedly not demonstrated required experience and proficiency to manage a serious pandemic like COVID-19.

He said,

“The PDP demands an immediate reorganization of the PTF to eliminate political underlining and vest the responsibility on known experts to galvanize our public and private institutions for solutions.

“Furthermore, President Buhari should immediately rally efforts within the public and private sectors to provide post lockdown stimulus for the private sector while eliminating corruption to ensure the distribution of palliatives to target vulnerable citizens.”

Furthermore, the PDP image maker slammed Buhari for failing to address the alleged corruption in the administration of palliatives as well as the position of his government on the handling of donations and the spending template of other COVID-19 related funds.

Positing that the Buhari Presidency has reached its wits end on the management of COVID-19, the spokesman called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and to continue to strictly adhere to health safety measures of social distancing, personal hygiene and avoiding of large gatherings.

