COVID-19 Lockdown: IPOB blasts FG over discrimination on sharing of Palliatives

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has berated the federal government over the “lopsided sharing formula” of COVID-19 Federal Government palliatives in the country.

IPOB said that a critical analysis of the information on the data base of beneficiaries of the largesse on zone-by-zone basis showed that South-East is at the bottom of the table, after South-South while the Northern zones come tops.

According to a statement Saturday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Nigeria has “incurable hatred for Ndigbo and indeed other Biafrans in the old Eastern region.”

The statement partly read: “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has observed with utter shock and dismay, the criminal lopsidedness of the President Muhammadu Buhari -led federal government in the on-going disbursement of the federal palliative to poor Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

“This continued rejection and humiliation of the people of old Eastern region is a confirmation that the Fulani -led federal government does not see us as part of Nigeria.

“Nigeria state and her agency headed by Fulani people are making it more open for those who don’t know that Biafrans are not part of Nigeria.”

IPOB wondered why the NCT office limited the number of beneficiaries of the cash transfer from the federal government to paltry 3,253 in the South-East, and 10,429 in the South-South.

It expressed anger that the Buhari-led federal government could discriminate against Nigerians in a time like this when there is a global pandemic.

Continuing, the statement said: “At such times no time shall Biafrans expect love and equal treatment from the federal government. It’s more annoying considering the fact that the bulk of the resources that sustain Nigeria come from oil revenue in Biafra land.

“Again, majority of the individual donors towards the relief effort on Covid-19 pandemic also come from Biafra. What have we done to deserve this unending hatred by Nigeria?

“This is more annoying when juxtaposed with the number of beneficiaries from Northern zones and the South West zone. For instance the record in the NCT office further shows the beneficiary distribution as follows: North West, 112,744 persons; North Central, 88,008; North East, 44,405; and South West, 39,134.

“What other information does this criminal discrimination show other that open rejection for South East and South South zones? Can the world now see why we earnestly yearn for Biafra?”

The group stressed that its renewed and unwavering agitation for Biafra is anchored on the truth that Biafrans have been reduced to dehumanising second class citizens in a Nigeria its fathers fought so hard to free from British colonialism.

It vowed never to give up in its quest for Biafra until this task is achieved, saying: That is where our dignity, security and justice as a people can be guaranteed.

“We call on our brothers and sisters who for pecuniary gains have continued to collaborate with our tormentors to wise up and join us in the great fight for our common liberation. Biafrans must fight vigorously to restore Biafra sovereignty at this point in time.

“While unprovoked and barbaric killing of Christians in the most dehumanising form has continued unabated by Fulani herdsmen and Terrorists in Nigeria, Biafrans who constitute 95% of the Christian community in the country have also continued to suffer from political exclusion, criminal marginalisation and deep hatred from the federal government of President Buhari.

“The pursuit and agitation to restore Biafra as a sovereign nation is our prerogative right which no one has the power to stop. Biafrans must come together to demand for the independent state of Biafra now or be ready to receive more insults and provocative treatments from Fulani dominated federal government,” IPOB added.