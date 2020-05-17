COVID-19 Lockdown: El-Rufai, wife apologise to Kaduna residents

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has asked residents of the state to be a little more understanding over the inevitable sufferings they are passing through as a result of the lockdown he imposed in the state to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor, who made the appeal in a video made with his wife, Aisha, commended the people of Kaduna State for enduring the inconveniences of the lockdown and also thanked them for staying home and staying safe during the difficult period.

He asked the residents for forgiveness over the inconveniences occasioned by the lockdown, but noted that the action has become absolutely necessary to control the spread of the dreaded disease.

He also explained that as a COVID-19 survivor, he stands a better position to tell people about how deadly the disease is and why people should avoid being infected.

On her part, El-Rufai’s wife, Aisha advised residents of Kaduna to always ensure proper personal hygiene and adopt all the safety guidelines stipulated by health experts in order to remain free and safe from COVID-19.

Kaduna state has been under lockdown for weeks now and the governor announced it would extend to the end of May.

