COVID-19: Lai Mohammed threatens Lockdown extension

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday, said the Federal Government could extend the 14-day lockdown should Lagosians and residents of Abuja and Ogun State fail to behave themselves.

Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this in Abuja when he featured in a forum to give an update on government efforts at containing the pandemic.

He said:

“If we don’t behave ourselves, there is a likelihood that the lockdown will be extended, but if we behave ourselves, there might not be an extension and I hope we do so.

“If we stay at home for two weeks and we are doing everything we are supposed to do, we should be able to effectively contain the disease.

“Therefore, my appeal to Nigerians is that they should obey the directive on social distancing, personal hygiene and shun gatherings; after two weeks, we will resume our normal life.

“But if they think it is a joke, then we may have to stay at home more than the two weeks.”

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in a national broadcast, had directed the cessation of all movement in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States for an initial period of 14 days.

He said all citizens in the affected areas were to stay at home, adding that the containment period would be used to identify, trace and isolate individuals that had come in contact with confirmed cases.

So far, about 210 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Nigeria, with flour deaths.