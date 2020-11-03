COVID-19: Lagos warns of second lockdown

The Lagos State Government has announced that it may impose new lockdown in the state amid a spike in cases of coronavirus in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

The statement contains a quote from the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, which references the new lockdown in other parts of the world.

Abayomi warned that “the continuous flagrant disregard of safety guidelines by citizens heralds’ danger and may lead to a second wave of new infections in Lagos”.

The statement read in part: “The Lagos State Government has once again stressed the need for residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection transmission to prevent a recurrence of the situation that led to the lockdown of the economy.

“A resurgence of cases in Lagos may lead to the reversal of the strategically calculated measures put in place by the Government to open up the economy.

“The first wave of coronavirus started in December 2019 and swept through an unprepared world. The first case of COVID-19 in Nigeria was recorded in Lagos on the 27th of February 2020. Lagos has since become the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria with a record of 21,107 confirmed cases and 212 deaths from the virus till date.

“The containment measures put in place at the time included COVID-19 testing, isolation and treatment, surveillance, total shutdown of the State for about 12 weeks and partial shutdown of social, economic and academic activities for over four months.”

