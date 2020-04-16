COVID-19: Lagos records three new deaths

Lagos State has recorded three more deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 10.

This was disclosed in a tweet Thursday by Lagos Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

According to the minister, the deceased are three males, who are 51, 52 and 62 years old.

He said:

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from #COVID-19 related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62.

“One of the dead; a medical doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

“Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. Total #COVID-19 related deaths are now 10. I hereby urge Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any concern about #COVID-19 infection in our communities.”

The death toll from Coronavirus in the country now stands at 15, after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) put the number at 12 on Wednesday.