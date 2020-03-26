COVID-19: Lagos purchases sanitizers and fumigation equipment [Photos]

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on COVID-19: Lagos purchases sanitizers and fumigation equipment [Photos]

As part of its aggressive approach to curtail the menace of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreading in the country, the Lagos State government has purchased some fumigating machines and other equipment.

The government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos on Wednesday acquired some disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state and leave inhabitants safe.

Making the announcement, Sanwo-Olu said, “To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state.

“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces.”

“We are very aggressive in our efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State. We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy.”

Lagos State is presently on lockdown as a result of the spread of the virus which has infected about 30 persons in the state – the highest in the country so far.

See photos of some of the equipment below…

,

Related Posts

Breaking: 6 Coronavirus patients recover in Lagos, to be discharged soon

March 26, 2020

Rivers State rocked by Coronavirus as Nigeria toll reaches 51

March 26, 2020

Bauchi Gov’s brother kidnapped

March 26, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *