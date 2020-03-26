COVID-19: Lagos purchases sanitizers and fumigation equipment [Photos]

As part of its aggressive approach to curtail the menace of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreading in the country, the Lagos State government has purchased some fumigating machines and other equipment.

The government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos on Wednesday acquired some disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state and leave inhabitants safe.

Making the announcement, Sanwo-Olu said, “To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state.

“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces.”

“We are very aggressive in our efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State. We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy.”

Lagos State is presently on lockdown as a result of the spread of the virus which has infected about 30 persons in the state – the highest in the country so far.

See photos of some of the equipment below…