COVID-19: Lagos, Plateau lead as Nigeria’s toll surpasses 57,000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 189 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 57,145.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos State led with 70 new cases followed by Plateau with 37 infections.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“189 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-70 Plateau-37 FCT-24 Kaduna-19 Rivers-12 Oyo-5 Ogun-4 Ebonyi-3 Katsina-3 Ondo-3 Osun-3 Imo-2 Yobe-2 Ekiti-1 Nasarawa-1” the NCDC added that so far, a total of 48,431 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll now stands at 1,095.

