COVID-19: Lagos leads as Nigeria records 153 new cases

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 153 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total numb rof confirmed infections in the country to 59,001.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the infections occurred across 14 states and the FCT.

According to NCDC data, Lagos – the epicentre of the pandemic in the country – led with 81 new cases, followed by Rivers with 21 infections.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“153 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-81 Rivers-21 FCT-11 Ogun-8 Kaduna-7 Oyo-6 Akwa Ibom-5 Osun-3 Katsina-3 Edo-2 Ebonyi-2 Nasarawa-2 Plateau-1 Kano-1”

The health agency added that so far, a total of 50,452 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, with the number of fatalities still 1,112.

