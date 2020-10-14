COVID-19: Lagos leads as cases spike in Nigeria

Lagos State led with 165 cases as Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 225 new Coronavorus (COVID-19) infections.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the new cases were spread across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and brings the total number of infections in the country to 60,655.

See a breakdown of the new cases below.

“225 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-165 FCT-17 Rivers-13 Ogun-12 Niger-8 Delta-4 Ondo-2 Anambra-1 Edo-1 Ekiti-1 Kaduna-1”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 52,006 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection while the death toll is now 1,116.

Johns Hopkins University reports that globally, over 38 million have tested positive for Coronavirus with the death toll nearing 1.1 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

