COVID-19: Lagos launches e-lecture portals for tertiary institutions

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved special e-portals that will allow tertiary institutions commence online lectures as part of measures to reduce the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on education.

This was disclosed in a statement signed Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education​.

According to the statement, the seven schools that will benefit from the initiative are Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education.

Others are: Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Lagos College of Health Technology and Lagos State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The move will achieve the twin purposes of Sanwo-Olu ensuring physical distancing among students and their lecturers and in the maintenance of the State’s tertiary academic calendar amid the ravages of the flu-like virus.

Sanwo-Olu called on all students to maximise the unique opportunity to keep themselves engaged during the period of the lockdown.

