COVID-19: Lagos begins registration of religious centres

The Lagos State Safety Commission has opened a register for religious and social centres in its domain, ahead of full reopening in the state.

According to a statement by the Director-General of the commission, Lanre Mojola, the move is also in furtherance of the Register-to-Open initiative of the state government, as directed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The statement reads:

“Further to the directive of Mr Governor with respect to the Register-to-Open initiative of Lagos State government, we hereby confirm that all religious and social centres (social clubs, event centres, restaurants, bars, night clubs, spas, cinemas and gyms) within the state can commence the registration process on the designated portal www.lasgsafetyreg.com immediately.”

Giving an update relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state on May 17, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the government was considering full reopening of the economy, including critical sectors like tourism and hospitality, sporting, event centres, cinemas, entertainment, and religious gatherings.

He, however, said businesses in these sectors would have to undergo re-registration before reopening and that the Lagos State Safety Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) would be visiting offices and business premises to assess the level of their readiness to resume operation.

