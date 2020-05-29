COVID-19: Lagos approves cash transfer for residents

The Lagos government has approved the establishment of the State Cash Transfer Unit (SCTU) for the National Cash Transfer programme.

This was disclosed Thursday by the State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke while rendering the account of activities of her ministry within the last one year to commemorate the first year anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration.

She said in a matter of weeks, the payment of the beneficiaries cleared in the first phase of the programme in the State’s Social Register (SU) would commence.

She said 8,147 cleared beneficiaries from the SU of poor and vulnerable households are from six local government areas and 40 wards.

She said they will pay the conditional cash transfer of N5,000. The amount is per household monthly in the first phase.

The cleared beneficiaries are from Amuwo Odofin, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju Lekki and Lagos Island.

She added that the mapping activity to capture all the poor and vulnerable households in other local government areas is ongoing and these households will be covered as soon as their data is made Ava by the State Operation Coordinating Unit.

To ensure enrollment of beneficiaries, she said the ministry in collaboration with the National Cash Transfer Office, Abuja had organised training for cash transfer facilitators from various local government areas in the state on data and biometric capturing.

She added that the government is planning an industrial hub and a robust artisans virtual database.

