COVID-19: Kaduna relaxes restrictions

The Kaduna State Standing Committee on COVID-19 on Monday asked residents to wear face masks as they go out on Tuesday and Wednesday to restock food and other essentials amid the lockdown in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the restriction of movement will be relaxed on Tuesday, 21 April and Wednesday, 22 April 2020.

He said the relaxation of the restriction of movement would subsist from 8 am to 6 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, and would enable residents to stock up on food and medicines.

“Traders in these commodities and their customers must observe social distancing.

“In addition, all residents are expected to begin wearing face masks in public to reinforce mandatory social distancing.

“The general public is reminded that motorcycle taxis and commercial tricycles are popularly known as Keke Napeps are prohibited from Kaduna roads.

“Such vehicles are liable to be confiscated and forfeited to the Kaduna State Government, in addition to the fines that will be imposed on their drivers,” Aruwan said in a statement on Monday.

He also said that the state government appealed to all residents to exercise personal responsibility and help protect the state from COVID-19.

“This can be done by regularly washing hands with soap and water, observing social distance, practicing respiratory hygiene and avoiding large gatherings.

“Residents are advised to stay at home, except when there are compelling reasons for going out.

“Stay home, stay safe and save lives,” he added.