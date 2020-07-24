COVID-19: Kaduna Govt shuts down bars, eateries

The Kaduna State government has dropped the stick on a number of bars and restaurants over violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

The state’s Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Technology, on Thursday, closed down six eateries and two bars for violating the guidelines stipulated by the state government.

This occurred during a monitoring and execution exercise in ensuring compliance of the COVID-19 protocols by businesses, led by the Commissioner of the ministry, Samaila Idris-Nyam.

The commissioner stated that the exercise was in line with the directives of the state COVID-19 task force chaired by the Deputy Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe.

“We noticed that a lot of people go about their business, as usual, there is the need to come out as directed by the COVID-19 task force to ensure that people maintain law and order.

“Customers are not allowed to eat in the restaurants, they can only do take away, anybody coming in must wash his hands to maintain hygiene, the temperature must be taken and also the use of face mask”, he said.

The commissioner noted that the monitoring and execution team had sealed other places for violating the law among which was a play park.

He added that the defaulting businesses would remain close, pending further directives from the state COVID-19 task force.

