COVID-19: Kaduna extends lockdown by 2 weeks

The Kaduna State government has extended the lockdown in the state by a further two weeks, as it looks to be free of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Making the announcement Tuesday evening, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, said the two weeks lockdown would start as from June 1st, 2020,

The two-day windows remained Wednesdays and Thursdays for now, but from the June 1st, 2020, the relaxation windows would be extended from two days to three days.

She said the three days window took effect Monday, June 1st 2020, saying that instead of Wednesdays and Thursdays, the three days window, would start from Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Deputy Governor who is also the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state, said the period of extension, required that citizen would adhere to safety guidelines which included greater compliance in wearing of face masks, washing of hands with water and soaps and avoidance of large gathering.

She said a violation of these guidelines would now force the government to re-impose the restriction order.

According to Dr Balarabe, during the additional two weeks lockdown, the prohibition of interstate and intercity travel remains, adding that government officials and mobile courts will enforce this ban to prevent people from spreading the virus through non-essential movement.

“In addition, the nighttime curfew that has been enforced across the state still remains, from 6pm to 6am,” added.

Moreover, the Deputy Governor continued that “schools, places of worship and markets will remain closed under the adjusted orders.”

“Private sector firms that meet these requirements will also operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. This window also allows vulcanisers, welders, mechanics and providers of similar services to operate on the same days,” she said.

