COVID-19: I’ve forgiven those who wished me dead – Gov Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State says he has forgiven those who wished him dead while he battled the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

The governor stated this during a special thanksgiving ceremony in appreciation to God for his recovery from COVID-19 infection.

The event was held at the Eastern Nigeria Union Conference headquarters of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church located in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state.

Ikpeazu, while narrating his ordeal during the COVID-19 infection, stressed that but for God, he would have been dead.

He thanked God for his miraculous recovery and expressed gratitude to men of God for their prayers and support through the period of his ill-health and used the forum to announce that he has forgiven all those who wished him dead.

The governor, who reiterated that Abia remains one of the most politically stable states in the federation, thanked the Deputy Governor and other principal officers of his government for holding forth while he was away.

While announcing donation of eight million naira for kidney transplant of one of the patients at the Zenith Clinic Hospital, Abuja, where he was treated, he appreciated Dr. Olatose and a team of Doctors who attended to him.

Also speaking, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, and Enugu State Governor, represented by the SSG, Mr. Uchenna Otuanya, thanked God for sparing the life of their Abia State counterpart.

They urged the governor to be courageous and prayerful and not be deterred by facebook attacks by opponents.

