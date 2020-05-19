COVID-19 is a scam, discharged patient alleges

A 36-year-old woman has alleged that Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a scam in Nigeria.

The woman, was diagnosed positive for the virus on April 17 and now among the recovered COVID-19 patients recently discharged in Delta state.

The patient was taken to the COVID-19 isolation/treatment center in Warri where she was kept for 17 days despite not believing the result of the test. She was discharged after reportedly testing negative for the virus.

Speaking to journalists after she was discharged, the patient insisted that she never received or saw her COVID-19 test results.

She claimed that COVID-19 is a scam in Nigeria because her family members and friends who were in close contact with her were not infected and have been living their normal lives.

She said: “It was an audio result that I got. They called me to tell me that I was positive but did not give me any results. Before I was taken there I already said the virus is not in this country. We cannot curb its spread if it is in this nation. The disease may be in the western world, but not here. Keeping me there (Isolation Center) was against my wish.

“The markets are crowded; if it is here more people would have been affected. The banks are also crowded. It’s a scam in this nation. I am a witness. I have been there. I may have stayed at the isolation center, but I do not see myself as a COVID-19 patient.

“My friend who was with me before I was admitted is living his normal life. He is fine. His test was negative. How about my family at home? When I was sick my mother was the one bathing me and even slept in the same room with me many times. She is almost 70 and still living her normal life. Imagine the close contact she had with me.

“They did not plan the drama before they went on stage. They would have quarantined my family. The reports that the doctors that attended to me were all tested positive for COVID-19 are all fabricated stories.”