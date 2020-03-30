COVID-19: Ilorin Emirate Youths distribute food items during lockdown

The Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA), on Sunday, distributed food items to more than 200 people in Ilorin, as measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown in Kwara State.

The distribution of the items, according to the President of the association, Alhaji Babatunde Salaudeen, was in line with the organisation’s emergency food response on COVID-19.

“We deemed it fit to assist our people in this crisis period because the people of the emirate have complied with the sit-at-home directive of the government, which is aimed at guiding against the spread of COVID-19.

“Our people need assistance because many live from hand to mouth, and since they are not going out, we must provide for them so that they can have something to eat while at home,” he said.

The president explained that the objective of the association was to cater for the welfare of the people of the emirate.

Salaudeen commended the well-meaning individuals and philanthropists in the society who had provided the association with the foods, urging others to emulate their gesture.

He said that the foods were distributed in compliance with the social distancing directive of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

The items distributed included rice, beans, spaghetti, noodles, garri, semovita and detergents, among others.