COVID-19: I won’t donate to Togo – Adebayor

Former Arsenal and Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor has reacted to questions on why he hasn’t made any donation to help his home country fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The world has come together as one to combat the deadly virus, which has infected over two million people and killed about 200,000 so far.

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o made donations of hand sanitizers and palliatives to his home country of Cameroun, while Chelsea great Didier Drogba donated his soon-to-be-completed hospital as an isolation centre in Ivory Coast to help in the fight against the virus.

And these gestures have led to questions over why Adebayor hasn’t done the same to help his own country.

Responded in a Facebook live video, the Olimpia striker said:

“I always do things according to the wishes of my heart and not according to the words of others.

“I’m sorry that people compare me to Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba by asking me why I don’t have a foundation or why I don’t donate, as if I was the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo

“I am neither the one nor the other, I am me, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor. A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I will not do that. Everything is clear and very simple. Thank you and good day.”