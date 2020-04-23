COVID-19: Governors agree on 14-day lockdown

Governors in Nigeria on Wednesday agreed on the implementation of an inter-State lockdown in the country over the next two weeks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), reached the agreement after receiving a briefing from the Governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Oyo, and Ogun States on their experiences in the fight against the virus thus far.

A communique issued by the NGF chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, at the end of the sixth COVID-19 teleconference meeting said only essential services would be permitted.

Members of the NGF also expressed worry over the rising spread of the virus among health workers and resolved to work with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that health workers are “adequately” provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and are “constantly” trained on the use of protective gears.

Governors also resolved to set up COVID-19 committees at the regional level, headed by their State Commissioners of Health in order to strengthen coordinated implementation of necessary public health recommendations across States.

The NGF Chairman briefed the forum on the rapidly evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and coordination efforts with the federal government, multilateral and bilateral partners, and the private sector through the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The forum held a minute’s silence in honor of all Nigerians who had lost their lives from coronavirus, especially health workers who were in the front lines of the epidemic.

The NGF also congratulated the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who after nearly four weeks of testing positive and observing a very strict medical regime, has now received two consecutive negative test results for the coronavirus.

Health experts say the country may be heading towards the need for a nationwide lockdown to stop the virus.

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu had on Monday hinted that President Buhari will make some very difficult decisions next week about the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.