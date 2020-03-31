COVID-19: Gov Obiano self-isolates after contact with Bauchi governor

The Anambra State Government announced Monday that Governor Willie Obiano had gone into self-quarantine over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It said the governor’s decision followed his contact with the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed in a meeting in Abuja.

Mohammed was one of the first public figures to test positive to the disease.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, the governor had been in self-quarantine for 11 days and had not exhibited any symptoms of the disease.

He said,

“The governor was at the National Executive Council meeting in Abuja and you know how the sitting arrangement is, after the Anambra State governor, you get the Bauchi State governor, who has announced his status recently.

“But if you are aware of the sitting arrangement during the meeting, you will find out that they usually observe social distancing. That you are in a hall with a man who has the disease does not mean that you can be infected.

“The governor is a very enlightened person, and because he knows he has been in a meeting with such calibre of persons, he decided to go into self-quarantine.

” I have not seen him for the past week; we only talk on the telephone. We had two hours meeting on Sunday online There is no cause for alarm over his health “.

He appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to donate to the state government COVID-19 account to enable the state to maintain its zero record of the disease.

He said about N1bn had been spent to procure personal preventive equipment, stressing that it was not enough for a population of about seven million people.

Meanwhile, the United Bank for Africa had donated the sum of N28.5m to the state government to help to fight the scourge.

The regional head of UBA, Cashmere Molokwu who presented the cheque to the state government on Monday at the conference Hall of Government House said the bank saw the need to join the government in the fight against the scourge, hence the donation.