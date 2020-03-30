COVID-19: Gov Ganduje declares day of fasting to combat virus

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared a one-day fast against the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While inaugurating a 37-member Fund Raising Committee on COVID-19, at the Government House on Sunday, Ganduje enjoined residents of the state to fast today (Monday) in order to seek divine intervention towards ending the pandemic

He said:

“As Nigeria recorded over 90 cases of coronavirus, Kano is yet to record a single case, hence the need for the government to be up and doing to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease.

“I call on Kano people to observe fast tomorrow, (Monday) 30th March, and 5th Sha’aban and pray hard against the outbreak of coronavirus in our dear state.

“I also call on people to intensify prayers because prayer is the best fire for this disease,” he said

The governor also announced that his administration had put everything in place to ensure that citizens and residents of the state remain safe.

According to him, billionaire entrepreneur Aliko Dangote had requested the state government to provide a facility for him to provide 600 beds and other infrastructure as his contribution towards the efforts to prevent the outbreak of the deadly disease in the state.

The governor appealed to retired health workers in the state to volunteer to partake in the effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic, calling on interested retirees to register with the Ministry of Health.

“While we are putting effort into taking preventive and curative measures against the coronavirus pandemic, there are some groups of people who cannot earn a living, who must go out to fend for their families,” he added.

“There are those who are economically weak and must be affected during this trying moment. That is why we decided to form a committee to raise money in order to help them cushion the effects.”